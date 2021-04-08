Joe Biden cracks down on US high earners with major tax increase â€“ â€˜Iâ€™m sick and tiredâ€™

JOE BIDEN said he is "sick and tired" of the average American "being fleeced" after slapping US high earners with $3trillion in new tax hikes.