China revolt: 'Unprecedentedâ€™ fury towards Xi as Covid cover-up â€˜concealed truthâ€™



Added: 07.04.2021 13:34 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.indiatoday.in



CHINA revolted against their leader Xi Jinping, according to a whistleblower, as the public's "unprecedented dissatisfaction" reportedly reached the lowest level in "80 years" thanks to his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. More in feedproxy.google.com »