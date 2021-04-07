Von der Leyen on brink as German court threatens EUâ€™s biggest ever financial deal

Added: 07.04.2021 10:26 | 8 views | 0 comments

URSULA VON DER LEYEN might soon find herself in trouble, as Germany's highest court could force member states to revisit the EU's recovery fund, a legal expert has claimed in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk.