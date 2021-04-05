Canada Covid horror: Anger at Trudeau as Brazil variant â€˜out of controlâ€™ - â€˜We warned you!

CANADIAN Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under growing pressure over the continued surge in coronavirus cases, as a leading epidemiologist said he warned Covid-19 was "already burning out of control".