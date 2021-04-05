At least 50 dead and 27 missing as flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia



FLASH floods and landslides have killed at least 50 people in Indonesia and Timor Leste on Sunday, after the region was lashed by torrential rains More in feedproxy.google.com »