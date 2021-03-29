Suez Canal breakthrough: Ever Given â€˜re-floated' - but ship STILL 'stuck solid' in the mud

EVER GIVEN, the huge container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for the past six days, has been been partially refloated, boosting the chances of the busy waterway being reopened to free a passage for a massive backlog of ships.