Covid bombshell: Former CDC director tells CNN that virus DID escape from Wuhan lab



Added: 27.03.2021 13:49 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: ecdc.europa.eu



THE former head of the Centre for Disease Control in the US has made a "groundbreaking" admission, as Robert Redfield revealed intelligence points towards the lab leak origin theory of COVID-19. More in feedproxy.google.com »