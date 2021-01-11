Emmanuel Macron blasted for 'shameful' Â£540,000 splurge of taxpayer money on flowers

Added: 11.01.2021 5:55 | 12 views | 0 comments

FRENCH president Emmanuel Macron has been labelled "shameful" after spending â‚¬600,000 of taxpayer's money on flowers for ElysÃ©e Palace in 2020.