Ivanka Trump heartbreak: First Daughter â€˜hurtâ€™ after in-law SHAMED her over riots tweet

Added: 10.01.2021 1:44 | 11 views | 0 comments

IVANKA TRUMP is said to be "surprised and hurt" after her sister-in-law Karlie Kloss attacked the First Daughter over her tweet calling the Washington DC protesters "American Patriots".