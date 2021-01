Donald Trump WON'T be impeached as time running out - but expert says it's not impossible

DONALD TRUMP is once again facing calls for his impeachment, as the Capitol Hill riots prompted by unfounded claims last year's election was fraudulent lead DC lawmakers into uncharted waters. But leading legal experts believe it is unlikely these proceedings will follow through.