Donald Trump misses out on $1,000 per head NYE bash as Melania's decor makes him â€˜moodyâ€™

DONALD TRUMP has missed his annual Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve celebration alongside his family and friends amid reports he was "not happy" with his wife Melania's renovation work at the resort.