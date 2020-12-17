Joe Bidenâ€™s media chief defends official after â€˜bunch of f***ersâ€™ outburst to Republicans

Added: 17.12.2020 13:20 | 9 views | 0 comments

JOE BIDEN'S communications chief has been forced to defend another of the US President-elect's top-ranking officials after she branded Donald Trump's Republicans "a bunch of f***ers".