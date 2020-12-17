Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as she 'had Beau's back' in nod to late son

Added: 17.12.2020 10:38 | 10 views | 0 comments

JOE BIDEN's son Beau and Kamala Harris forged a powerful friendship during their time as Attorney Generals, with the Vice President-elect thanking him for "having her back" shortly after he died in 2015.