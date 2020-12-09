Chuck Yeager: Hero pilot who was first to break sound barrier dies at 97

CHARLES "Chuck" Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died aged 97. The Second World War fighter pilot ace was a 24-year-old captain when he flew a Bell X-1 rocket plane faster than 660mph in October 1947.