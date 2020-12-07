Archaeologists stunned after unearthing 6,000-year-old â€˜buried cradle of civilisation'



Added: 07.12.2020 14:15 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: celebritydaynew.com



ARCHAEOLOGISTS were stunned after uncovering what is believed to be the cradle of civilisation, dating back more than six millennia and challenging the understanding of how humans developed. More in feedproxy.google.com »