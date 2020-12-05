'We're not HUNGARY': Macron aims brutal dig at Orban - and hits back at Erdogan

EMMANUEL MACRON has risked the wrath of Viktor Orban - by implying that Hungary was an "authoritarian state" as he rejected criticism after shocking footage emerged of a black man being brutally beaten by French police.