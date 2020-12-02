Trump-supporting Georgia chief turns on POTUS as Biden handed state in second recount

Added: 02.12.2020 16:31 | 7 views | 0 comments

Joe Biden is headed toward victory in Georgia in the 2020 US presidential election after the state's second recount, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday, rejecting false claims of fraud in the race. "It looks like Vice President Biden will be carrying Georgia, and he is our president-elect," Raffensperger, a Republican, said at a news conference after noting that no substantial changes have been seen in a second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign.