Falklands plot: Argentina to use new ID cards in bizarre power grab over islands



Added: 26.11.2020 22:49 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



ARGENTINA is stepping up its push for sovereignty of the Falkland Islands with the issuing of a new identity card which includes a map of the British overseas territory - as well as the South Pole. More in feedproxy.google.com »