Pompeii mystery as Vesuvius â€˜eruption date wrong' amid body finds



Added: 22.11.2020 17:30 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



POMPEII experts were stunned after archaeologists uncovered the remains of two men who died when Mount Vesuvius erupted 2,000 years ago - but the recorded date of this eruption is likely wrong. More in feedproxy.google.com »