EU cracks showing as Merkel's protÃ©gÃ© 'directly attacks Macron with foreign policy snub'

Added: 07.11.2020

ANGELA MERKEL's protÃ©gÃ© Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has "directly attacked" French President Emmanuel Macron, casting aside years of Franco-German convergence on foreign policy and security, a new report claims.