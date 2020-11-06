ï»¿Friday, 06 November 2020
Trump says Twitter 'out of control' after tweets claiming he's won election removed
DONALD TRUMP has claimed Twitter is "out of control" after the social media site said several of his tweets were "misleading" for claiming he had won the US Presidential election - the result of which is yet to be officially announced.
