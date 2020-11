Added: 02.11.2020 16:42 | 10 views | 0 comments

THE US election will take place tomorrow and Americans will have their say about whom they want to lead their country for the next four years. Democratic challenge Joe Biden is currently leading in the polls according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, but who is winning the election? A new swingometer tool predicts exactly which candidate will win the White House this November.