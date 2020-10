Added: 31.10.2020 7:22 | 7 views | 0 comments

DONALD TRUMP is around eight percentage points behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight. But with just a week before Americans head to the polls, what do the latest odds reveal about the 45th US President's chances of winning a second term? A new swingometer tool predicts exactly which candidate will win the White House this November.