Keir Starmer set to face pressure to act on mammoth Labour anti-Semitism report



Added: 29.10.2020 6:04 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: voxpoliticalonline.com



SIR Keir Starmer is expected to face pressure to act on anti-Semitism allegations within the Labour party when a key report is published later today. More in feedproxy.google.com »