Joe Biden blow as Barack Obama kept VP 'at arms' length and on leash' in White House

Added: 28.10.2020 9:55 | 8 views | 0 comments

JOE BIDEN has found a key cheerleader in Barack Obama in recent weeks - but reports reveal that the former US President used to deliberately keep the Vice President "at arms' length" and "on a leash" when they first started working together.