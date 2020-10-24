Tensions explode as US sends ships to confront â€˜illegalâ€™ Chinese fishing in Pacific



Added: 24.10.2020 10:18 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: themindcircle.com



THE US has blasted â€˜illegal' fishing by China in the Pacific, vowing to deploy a new generation of â€˜Fast Response' boats in the region. More in feedproxy.google.com »