Added: 23.10.2020 1:18 | 5 views | 0 comments

THE UK has intensified post-Brexit trade talks with the US this week as Boris Johnson seeks to build new trading relationships outside the EU in preparation for the end of the transition period in December. But with the US presidential election looming in less than two weeks, would a Donald Trump or Joe Biden victory be better for Brexit? Vote in Express.co.uk's poll.