US Election state tracker MAPPED: How every state will vote in Trump vs Biden- latest odds

Added: 22.10.2020 23:00 | 10 views | 0 comments

US ELECTION state trackers will have seen early voting results start to filter in this month, as people attempt to avoid catching COVID-19 amid one of the world's most deadly pandemics. Polls have shifted with the emerging tide of voters, remapping states across the country.