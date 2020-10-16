â€˜Joe Biden will spark economic downfall of US' Anti-Greta Thunberg in huge election swipe

JOE BIDEN claiming victory in the upcoming US election would see a "surge in taxes and spark an economic downfall", Greta Thunberg's rival Naomi Seibt has sensationally claimed.