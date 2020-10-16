US was â€˜tipped to be associate Commonwealth memberâ€™ due to Trumpâ€™s love of Royal Family

Added: 16.10.2020 13:37 | 9 views | 0 comments

DONALD TRUMP's election victory in 2016 meant the US was tipped to become an "associate member" of the Commonwealth -- partly because of the new President's love for the Royal Family, an unearthed report claimed.