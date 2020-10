How to vote: From in-person to absentee - The three ways to vote in US election 2020

Added: 14.10.2020 22:53 | 10 views | 0 comments

VOTING in the US election this year has become muddled by the coronavirus pandemic, with numerous alternative methods brought in by authorities to prevent people contracting the deadly disease. Express.co.uk has collated a list of potential ways to vote this year.