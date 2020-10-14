Ivanka Trump mocked for â€˜vapid photosâ€™ as POTUS â€˜liedâ€™ about coronavirus â€“ â€˜That's c**p!'

Added: 14.10.2020 1:53 | 9 views | 0 comments

IVANKA TRUMP has received major backlash on Twitter after defending the President's response to the coronavirus pandemic.