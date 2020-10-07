'Where's your flag?' Gibraltar chief MOCKS Spain after Brexit boast - 'No way, Jose!'

GIBRALTAR's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has taunted Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo on social media - four years to the day since the former Spanish Foreign Minister vowed to plant a flag in the soil of the Rock.