Melania Trump insists White House is â€˜hospital-gradeâ€™ on POTUSâ€™ return as Ivanka flees

Added: 07.10.2020 0:23 | 8 views | 0 comments

MELANIA Trump has insisted the White House has put "hospital-grade disinfection policies in place" as the number of staff infected with COVID-19 soars.