Falkland Islands ban: Waving an Argentine flag now ruled â€˜unacceptable behaviourâ€™



Added: 05.10.2020 18:51 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



PEOPLE who fly the flag of Argentina on the Falkland Islands face expulsion and a life ban under new rules adopted by legislators. More in feedproxy.google.com »