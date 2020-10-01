Joe Biden asked Xi to 'help him become President' as China seeks US election 'influenceâ€™

JOE BIDEN once jokingly asked Xi Jinping if "he could possibly help" him to become US President, unearthed footage reveals, as intelligence suggests China is having more "influence" on steering votes away from Donald Trump.