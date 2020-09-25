ï»¿Friday, 25 September 2020
North Korea shooting: Kim Jong-un makes humiliating apology as soldiers kill South Korean
KIM Jong-un has been forced to apologise for a gruesome tragedy in which soldiers gunned down a South Korean would-be defector before dousing his lifeless body in oil and setting it on fire.
