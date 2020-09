Added: 24.09.2020 9:23 | 11 views | 0 comments

FRANCE is "blatantly" ignoring rules relating to the eurozone set down in the Maastricht treaty in a move which will "open the floodgates for irresponsible debt accumulation", with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acting like a "French Trojan horse", a former German MEP has said.