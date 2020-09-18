Locust swarm panic: Alert issued as new generation of insects risks biblical disaster



FARMERS in Kenya are struggling under the country's worst locust outbreak in 70 years and have been warned a third generation of the pests could wipe out vegetation. More in feedproxy.google.com »