Archaeology breakthrough: Major find rewrites 500,000-year-old extinct human understanding



Added: 15.09.2020 13:24 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



ARCHAEOLOGISTS made a major breakthrough in our understanding of human history after they were able to work out how a community of prehistoric extinct people lived 500,000 years ago. More in feedproxy.google.com »