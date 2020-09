Second coronavirus lockdown: Israel first nation to bring complete restrictions back



ISRAEL has been blighted by one of the highest coronavirus infections in the world per 1 million residents and now with more than 4,000 new cases recorded daily the country is about to become the first to revert back into complete national lockdown. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Israel