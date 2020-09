Spain erupts: Catalan separatists attack rail lines ahead of pro-independence protests



Source: www.timesofisrael.com



Catalan protesters burned tyres at several points across the region's rail network on Friday morning, forcing widespread cancellations in the first signs of trouble on a day known for mass pro-independence protests.Rallies are planned across the northeastern region later in the day. Over the past years, separatists have been holding major protests in favour of independence from Spain on Sept. 11 to mark "La Diada", the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714. More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, Protests Tags: Networks