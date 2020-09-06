I fear I'm next for Novichok says Russian spy in UK who spoke out on Litvinenko

A FORMER KGB double agent, who publicly linked Russia to the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko and the Skripal Novichok attack, fears he is now a "prime target" for assassination after a bid to get him extradited from the UK to Latvia was thwarted.