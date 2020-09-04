'Abomination!â€™ Greek PM savages Erdogan as he orders Turkey to stop its threats

Added: 04.09.2020 17:09 | 9 views | 0 comments

TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is guilty of "many and excessive abominations" in the eastern Mediterranean region, Greece's Prime Minister Kyrioakos Mitsotakis has claimed, warning talks could only begin when Turkey's "threats" ended.