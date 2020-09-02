World War 3: China on brink of deadly nuclear breakthrough â€“ tensions erupt



Added: 01.09.2020 21:01 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rt.com



CHINA is poised to double the number of nuclear warheads in its arsenal - and will soon be capable of launching deadly attacks from air, land and sea, the US Pentagon has warned. More in feedproxy.google.com »