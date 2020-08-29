Coronavirus recession risks â€˜long-term impactâ€™ to lockdown environment benefits



Added: 29.08.2020 9:00 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.scotsman.com



CORONAVIRUS has infected 25 million people, taken the lives of more than 800,000 and impacted billions more. There was one glimmer of hope - the environmental benefits - but now that could also be under threat. More in feedproxy.google.com »