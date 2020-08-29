Melania Trump: FLOTUS 'rolls her eyes' at Ivanka as 'frosty' reaction is caught on camera

MELANIA TRUMP'S furious reaction to Ivanka Trump has sparked a social media frenzy, as cameras caught the moment the First Lady's smile at the President's daughter was quickly replaced by a cold, sour expression.