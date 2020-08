Turkey vs Greece: Turkey 'had no choice' but to send ship, claims embassy – tensions erupt

TURKEY's "had no option" but to send research vessel the Oruc Reis to undertake a seismic survey close to a Greek island of Kastellorizo - because of Cypriot oil exploration projects years earlier, a statement issued by the country's London embassy has claimed.