One person has died and at least ten people have been taken to hospital after a ferocious fire broke out in a popular hotel on the Costa del Sol. Witnesses say they saw "a great ball of fire" and have told of "people jumping off balconies" to escape. Other reported hearing a large explosion before the hotel was engulfed in flames.