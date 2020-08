Vaccine POLL: Would you be willing to take Russia's new coronavirus vaccine? VOTE HERE

Added: 11.08.2020 14:07 | 6 views | 0 comments

VLADIMIR PUTIN has today hailed Russia as the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine after less than two months of human testing. Express.co.uk is asking you would you be willing to take Russia's new COVID-19 vaccine?